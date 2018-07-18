हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nadia Chaudhry

Imran Khan's PTI's former leader alleges sexual harassment, goes missing

Nadia Chaudhary's sudden disappearance came under the light on Monday after a human rights activist Kashif N Chaudhry tweeted about it.

Imran Khan&#039;s PTI&#039;s former leader alleges sexual harassment, goes missing
ANI photo

Islamabad: A former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader on Wednesday allegedly went missing from Islamabad after she had threatened to expose senior leaders belonging to her party in an alleged sexual assault.

Nadia Chaudhary's sudden disappearance came under the light on Monday after a human rights activist Kashif N Chaudhry tweeted about it. "Nadia Chaudhry, British Pakistani, central deputy info. secretary for @PTIofficial goes missing in Pakistan. According to her lawyer, she was about to expose PTI leaders, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Shah Farman, for alleged sexual assault. Why is no media covering her case? #RecoverNadia," Kashif N Chaudhry tweeted.

Nadia Chaudhary is a British Pakistani and a former Central Deputy Secretary Information of PTI in the United Kingdom and her lawyer confirmed that she was about to expose the leaders before her sudden disappearance.

Another Twitterati Majid ur Rehman took to the microblogging site and posted a video in which Nadia Chaudhary claimed that the Pakistan Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had sent a man to her house to steal her phones. She also expressed fears that she might be abducted by them.

"Today ISI and the Army sent a guy to be in my house, under my bed and steal my phones. I helped them. I helped PTI and I helped the Pakistan Army and ISI. Now all these people are here and they are going to make me disappear. This may be the last time I'm seeing my family or my family is seeing me," Nadia Chaudhary said in the video.

She further said that she had provided in 2016 the evidence on the Panamagate scandal in connection with the Avenfield residence to PTI's then Secretary Information, Naeem-ul-Haque.

In the clip, Nadia claimed that Naeem-ul-Haque did not inform PTI chief Imran Khan and senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen about her role, so she contacted a friend in the ISI.

"I gave the information to Naeem-ul-Haque on May 14, 2016; I connected him with the source of that information, the lawyer. Naeem-ul-Haque chose not to tell Imran Khan or Jahangir Tareen," Chaudhary added.

She also said that Haque had meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Pervaiz Rashid and Khwaja Asif. She suspected that there might have been a double deal.

Saying that all the credit was given to Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide of Imran Khan, who she claimed "didn't do anything." She also said that she had never sought any money, position and had not even applied for a ticket for any elections.

On July 6, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were convicted in absentia in the Avenfield reference case by the Accountability Court. While the former was given ten years of imprisonment and slapped with a fine of eight million pounds, Maryam was awarded eight years in jail and fined two million pounds.

(With inputs from ANI)

Nadia ChaudhryPakistan Tehreek-e-InsafKashif N Chaudhry

