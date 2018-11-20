हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Moroccan woman arrested for killing, butchering boyfriend in UAE

Moroccan woman arrested for killing, butchering boyfriend in UAE
Pic for representational use only

DUBAI: The authorities in the United Arab Emirates have arrested a Moroccan woman on charges of killing her boyfriend, butchering and cooking his body and serving it to others.

According to the Associated Press, after killing and butchering her boyfriend, the accused woman cooked his remains and served them to Pakistani workers in a traditional rice and meat dish known as 'machboos'.

According to the prosecutors in Al-Ain Emirate, the woman killed her boyfriend in a fit of rage after he told her of his plans to marry another woman from their country of origin.

The victim and the accused woman had known each other for at least seven years, the prosecutors said.

A leading newspaper quoted the prosecutors as saying that the crime was committed nearly three months ago, but it came to light recently after the victim’s brother went looking for him and found a human tooth inside the woman’s blender.

According to the UAE authorities, the Moroccan woman will face trial once the authorities conclude a detailed investigation into the mater.

