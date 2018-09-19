Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz to be released, Islamabad HC suspends jail sentences

New Delhi: Islamabad High Court on Wednesday suspended jail sentence of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield properties corruption case. The court has also suspended jail terms of Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

Last week, Sharif along with his daughter Maryam and son-in-law captain Safdar was released on parole following the death of former first lady of Pakistan, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Sharif, 68, daughter Maryam, 44, and his son-in-law were arrested in Lahore on July 13 soon after they arrived in Pakistan from London. An accountability court had found them guilty over his family's ownership of four luxury flats in London.

The Sharifs were taken to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has alleged that Sharif has been kept in the abysmal condition in the jail and deprived of even the basic facilities.

The health condition of the former Pakistan prime minister deteriorated in the jail, following which he was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) due to cardiac complications. The floor where Sharif was admitted was declared a sub-jail and no one was allowed to meet him. He was later moved back to Adiala jail after his medical condition improved.