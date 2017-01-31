close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

Nine injured in bomb attack on troopers in Pakistan

IANS | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 19:33

Islamabad: At least nine persons were injured when a remote-controlled bomb hit a vehicle carrying paramilitary personnel in Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday, police said.

City police superintendent Sajjad Khan told the local media that the vehicle of Frontier Corps was hit by the remote controlled blast when it was passing by Charsadda Road in Peshawar.

The injured people included three security personnel and six passersby.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 19:33

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.