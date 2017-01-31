Nine injured in bomb attack on troopers in Pakistan
IANS | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 19:33
Islamabad: At least nine persons were injured when a remote-controlled bomb hit a vehicle carrying paramilitary personnel in Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday, police said.
City police superintendent Sajjad Khan told the local media that the vehicle of Frontier Corps was hit by the remote controlled blast when it was passing by Charsadda Road in Peshawar.
The injured people included three security personnel and six passersby.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 19:33
