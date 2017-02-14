'Pakistan govt, military perpetrating genocidal crackdown of Sindhis'

Karachi: The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), a major separatist political party in Sindh, Pakistan, has issued a global appeal to all civilized nations to apply both political and diplomatic pressure on the Government of Pakistan to stop it and China from establishing what it described as "Their imperial, genocidal, military-strategic aggression over Indian Ocean (area) by constructing the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a statement issued here, JSMM Chairman Shafi Muhammad Burfat also appealed to the international community to step forward and stop Pakistan from sponsoring religious extremist terrorism in the region.

"I appeal to the entire international community to stop the China-Pakistan nexus from genociding and cleansing historic Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, Waziristan nations and support the independence of these natural secular nations chained in the theocratic, fascist, tyrant, unnatural state of Pakistan," Burfat said in his statement.

According to the minutes and reports of the APEX Committee, JSMM has been declared the only threat and hindrance to the CPEC project in Sindh. In the statement, Burfat also made a mention of how other political parties in Sindh, including Sindhi nationalists are cooperating with state institutions in their design to neutralise the JSMM by isolating it.

He said the JSMM is a serious, democratic and political front protecting the rights of the Sindhi nation and has always prioritised the interests of the people of Sindh in its actions and struggle.

"Either that is the struggle against the CPEC, religious extremism, plunder of Sindh`s resources, dams on Indus, deployment of paramilitary forces in the academic institutions, abductions, state patronised forced conversions and marriages of Sindhi Hindu girls, Genocide of Hindu, Christian, Shia, Ahmedi religious minorities, struggle for the unification of all the ethnic groups including Urdu, Punjabi, Pashto-speaking inhabitants of Sindh by recognizing their birthright. In a broader perspective, it has always advocated and struggled for the independence of Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, Waziristan nations chained in the framework of theocratic, fascist, unnatural state of Pakistan," he added.

The statement also recalled the spate of extra-judicial killings, illegal imprisonments and abductions of JSMM activists taking place in Sindh and Balochistan, besides in other parts of Pakistan under the aegis of the Pakistan Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"We consider these anti-JSMM plans of state institutions as open state terrorism, tyranny and a conspiracy to genocide Sindhi nation and appeal to the international community to step forward to stop these blood thirsty institutions of the tyrant Pakistani state from genociding the Sindhi people. We are sending this copy of official documents including minutes of meeting and decrees of APEX committee attached with our appeal to all the institutions, governments, intellectuals and media personnel of the civilized nations to keep them on record of the history that how this theocratic tyrant fascist Punjabi state of Pakistan is planning to shed the blood of JSMM activists, and genocide and cleanse historic Sindhi nation," Burfat said.

His appeal went out to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, President of European Parliament Antonio Tajani, US President Donald J. Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK PM Theresa May, France President Francois Hollande, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE President Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and others.