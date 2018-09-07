हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imran Khan

Pakistan won't fight any other country's war, says PM Imran Khan

Defence Day was traditionally observed on September 6 to commemorate the steadfast defence of the country in the 1965 war with India.

Pakistan won&#039;t fight any other country&#039;s war, says PM Imran Khan

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his country will not fight any other country's war. "Never wanted Pakistan to fight anyone else's war and I promise you that we will never fight anyone else's war now," he said.

Imran Khan made the statement on Thursday while he was addressing the Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony organised by the Army at its headquarters in Rawalpindi. The event was attended by parliamentarians, diplomats, sportspersons, artists among others.

He further added that his aim will be to stand by and work for the people of his country.

Speaking during the ceremony, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa said that his country learnt a lot from the wars of 1965 and 1971 and has made the defence impregnable by developing nuclear weapons.

"More than 70,000 people have been killed and injured due to militancy in the country. The economic losses and burden on national exchequer is in addition to human losses," he said.

The Army Chief General added that after making the defence strong, it is high time now to wage war against hunger and poverty.

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain said, "Sacrifices rendered by our valiant armed forces and the nation call for carrying on the spirit of September by forging unity among our ranks and fostering collective consciousness and wisdom as these traits are imperative to defeat the evil designs and conspiracies of the enemy."

The day is being celebrated across the country with army leading the Defence Day activities. 

Defence Day was traditionally observed on September 6 to commemorate the steadfast defence of the country in the 1965 war with India. But from 2014, the day is being observed as Defence and Martyrs Day to pay tribute to all those killed in action.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Imran KhanPakistanDefence and Martyrs Day

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close