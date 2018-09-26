हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russian woman

Russian woman given bizarre tribute - 5 feet-high iPhone tombstone memorial

 The tombstone is made from basalt in the shape of a black iPhone showing a picture of the woman.

Russian woman given bizarre tribute - 5 feet-high iPhone tombstone memorial
Image Credit: Daily Mail

MOSCOW: A 25-year-old woman, who was buried in a graveyard in the Russian city of Ufa, was given a bizarre tribute – a five-feet high tombstone in the shape of her favourite iPhone.

When mourners turned up to mourn the passing away of Rita Shameeva, little did they know that the 25-year-old has been given a bizarre tribute in the graveyard of the oil-rich Russian city.

In what came as a shock to many, the mourners saw a five-foot-high tombstone erected over the woman's burial plot in the shape of her favourite iPhone, according to Daily Mail.

It is believed that the tombstone, made from basalt in the shape of a black iPhone showing a picture of the woman, was installed by her grieving father Rais Shameev long after her death in January 2016.

While the cause of Shameeva's death is not known and her father also did not comment on the unusual memorial, which is higher than other gravestones erected in the Yuzhnoye cemetery. 

Shameeva, who had close friends in Germany, was said to be a frequent traveller.

Local headstone maker Ilgam Galliulin, who make monuments on order, denied that he designed the memorial. 

Tags:
Russian womanUfaiPhone memorialIphone Tombstone

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close