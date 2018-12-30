Violence strikes Bangladesh elections; 1 killed, 10 injured in clashes between rival partiesViolence strikes Bangladesh polls; 1 killed, 10 injured in clashes between rival parties

Dhaka: A Jubo League leader was killed and 10 others injured in a clash between the ruling Awami League and opposition BNP supporters on Sunday in Rangamati's Kawkhali in Bangladesh.

The deceased was identified as Md Basir Uddin, the Jubo League general secretary of Ghagra Union, Bdnews24 reported.

"Jubo League and BNP activists clashed at 6:30 am (local time) in Ghagra Union's Rangipara. Shots were fired," the news website reported, citing an official.

"Basir and 10 others were injured in the clash. Basir was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the official said.

The injured were admitted to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, said Upazila Awami League General Secretary Ershad Mia.

The Jubo League is the youth wing of the ruling Awami League.