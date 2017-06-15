close
Assam Rifles trooper killed in Manipur

Police sources said when the Assam Rifles personnel returned to their camp at Kasom post near Hundung after patrolling, a remote-controlled bomb exploded. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 18:21

Imphal: An Assam Rifles trooper was killed and four others were wounded on Thursday when militants ambushed them in Manipur`s Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the "dastardly act" and told IANS that the attackers would be hunted and brought to justice. 

All the five injured in the blast were flown to a military hospital at Leimakhong near Imphal where one of them died. 

