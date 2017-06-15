Assam Rifles trooper killed in Manipur

Imphal: An Assam Rifles trooper was killed and four others were wounded on Thursday when militants ambushed them in Manipur`s Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the "dastardly act" and told IANS that the attackers would be hunted and brought to justice.

Police sources said when the Assam Rifles personnel returned to their camp at Kasom post near Hundung after patrolling, a remote-controlled bomb exploded.

All the five injured in the blast were flown to a military hospital at Leimakhong near Imphal where one of them died.