Assam

Man held for facilitating Assam MLA to rape wife twice

A man has been arrested after his wife complained to the police that he had helped an Assam MLA in raping her twice in May, the police said today.

Representational Image

Hailakandi: A man has been arrested after his wife complained to the police that he had helped an Assam MLA in raping her twice in May, the police said today.

The man was arrested from Azara area in Guwahati on July 7 and was produced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Hailakandi, which remanded him to five days in police custody.

The woman had complained to the police on July 6 that the AIUDF MLA, Nijam Uddin Choudhury, had raped her at Hailakandi circuit house on May 19 and later at her house on May 23, the police said, adding she claimed that on both the occasions, her husband had facilitated the MLA.

In her complaint, the woman has accused the MLA of trying to take her to Guwahati, but had to give up the plan after she threatened to commit suicide.

The woman alleged that she was not allowed to go out of the house by her husband and could not lodge a police earlier as was forcibly confined to the house.

The Algapur MLA, however, dismissed the allegation, saying, "It is totally baseless and a conspiracy against me."

He said the woman had met him along with her husband to settle their family problem and he had no connection with her.

AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal said the law will take its own course after police investigations reveal the truth. 

