Assam Rifles

Security men rescue three 'sadhus' from getting lynched by mob over child lifting rumours

The sadhus came under attack when they were coming back after completing their pilgrimage tour to Maa Kamakhya and Parashuram Kund in Assam. They were headed back to Agartala. 

Photo: Twitter/official_dgar

NEW DELHI: The Assam Rifles personnel on Thursday rescued three 'sadhus' in Assam after they were attacked by a mob on the suspicion of being child lifters. The incident took place in Dima Hasao's Mahur in Assam. Over 500 locals were prepared to lynch the three sadhus when the personnel of the Assam Rifles intervened. 

"Timely arrival of party of Infantry battalion saved the sadhus who survived the ordeal with minor injuries,"Indian Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand was quoted as saying.

The belongings of the 'sadhus' were thrown open by the mob, videographed and shared on social media, further fuelling the hearsays, the officials said.

The district administration, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Amitabh Rajkhowa and Superintendent of Police Prasanta Saikia, called for an emergency meeting after the incident.

Representatives of different communities who attended the meeting, appealed to the public, especially the people of Dima Hasao, to act responsibly and not be swayed away by rumours on social media.

They also urged the people to not take law into their own hands, and instead, report to the authorities about any suspicious movement of any person.

There have been several attempts by the district administration in the last few weeks to make people aware about news circulating on social media without any base or authenticity.

In a similar incident on June 8, two friends, who had gone to a picnic spot in Karbi Anglong, were stopped on their way back by a group of villagers and lynched on the suspicion of being child-lifters. 

Tags:
Assam RiflesAssamChild lifterchild lifting rumour

