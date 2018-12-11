Ashok Gehlot celebrates but puts off queries on Rajasthan's next CM

Jaipur: With Congress opening up a sizeable lead in Rajasthan, veteran party leader Ashok Gehlot beamed from ear to ear by around noon on counting day Tuesday and said the trends showed the mood of the people in a state that had been under BJP rule since 2013. He, however, said it was too early to comment on who the CM would be.

In the run-up to the elections here, there were reports of in-fighting between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. One was a former CM and seasoned politician while the other is seen as a youth icon. Both Gehlot and Pilot had said they are united and that is what Gehlot thinks helped Congress showcase a strong performance. "It is a little early to celebrate but it is heartening to see how our party has performed so far. I kept saying that people wanted to see a change and Congress was that fresh change," he told mediapersons. "As far as who will become CM, go to Rahul Gandhi as it is a decision that will be taken collectively."

While Gehlot was surrounded by his supporters, there were also reports of Pilot's supporters gathering outside his residence and chanting his name. Both group of supporters - while elated, were shouting slogans in favour of their respective leader becoming CM.

Most supporters however said that after the rout in the last assembly elections here - Congress won only 21 seats, the current situation for the party is indeed heartening.