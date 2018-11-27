BJP releases manifesto in Rajasthan, claims 94% of promises made before last polls achieved

JAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan. Named as 'Rajasthan gaurav sankalp patra', the BJP said they are confident that the party will come back to power in the state again.

The BJP also claimed that 94 per cent of the promises it made before coming to power in 2013 have been fulfilled.

The manifesto was released by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the presence of union minister Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Voting in Rajasthan will be held in a single-phase on December 7 and counting will be held on December 11.