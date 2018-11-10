हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The UP Chief Minister's statement came while he was addressing a gathering in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha. 

Congress is biggest obstruction in construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Adityanath

Raipur: As campaigning for the first phase of Assembly polls concluded in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lashed out at Congress calling the party the biggest obstruction in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Adityanath further said that the Congress does not want the Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya, adding, "Jo Congress Ram ki nahi ho sakti woh hamare bhi kisi kaam ki nahi ho sakti."

The UP Chief Minister's statement came while he was addressing a gathering in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha.

On October 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the Ayodhya title suit until next year to fix a date for the hearing. The court was hearing the matter which challenged the 2010 ruling of the Allahabad High Court which divided the disputed land into three parts.

Chhattisgarh is going to polls in two phases - on November 12 and November 20. The campaigning for the first phase will end on Saturday.

The first phase on November 12 will see 18 seats of eight Naxal-affected districts go to polls. Of these, 12 are Scheduled Tribe seats while one is a Scheduled Caste-reserved seat.

The ruling BJP had lost 12 of the 18 seats in the 2013 Assembly polls.

The remaining 72 constituencies will witness polling on November 20 and counting of votes will be held on December 11.

A total of 1,291 candidates are in the fray for the two-phased state polls. In the 2013 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 49 seats, Congress 39, BSP 1 and Independent 1 in the 90-member House.

