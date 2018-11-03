Congress releases list of 155 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

New Delhi: The Congress has on Saturday released its first list of 155 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. Polls to the 230-member MP Assembly will be held on November 28 while the results will be announced on December 11.

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement regarding party candidates for the ensuing elections to Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh. @INCMP pic.twitter.com/MvUdnVc8vT — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) November 3, 2018

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had announced its first of candidates contesting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018. It declared the names of 177 candidates for 230-member house.