हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Correct the wrongs of last 15 years: Rahul's Facebook message to Madhya Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi, in a Facebook post, urged people of Madhya Pradesh to vote for Congress.

Correct the wrongs of last 15 years: Rahul&#039;s Facebook message to Madhya Pradesh
Image Courtesy: IANS

A day before Madhya Pradesh goes to vote for assembly polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took to Facebook in a bid to urge people in the state to correct the 'wrongs done in last 15 years'.

In his post on the social media site, Rahul accused successive BJP government in the state of having deceived people on various false promises.

Rahul said that the government has brought down the image of Madhya Pradesh by hitting the farmers, women, youth and poor in the state.

"Farmers have been shot when they asked for an increase in prices, opportunities for the youth have been suppressed," said Rahul in his post. 

Bringing up the issue of Vyapam scam, Rahul asked people to remember how government played with the future of youth in the state. In his post, Rahul also brought up Sand Mafia, e-trader scam, Bundelkhand package scam and others to slam the current government. 

"Farmers are protesting on the roads, unemployment in youth prevails, and women find it difficult to leave their houses," said Rahul while slamming the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government. 

Rahul said that the people of Madhya Pradesh should now trust Congress on its promises. Rahul said that farmers' loan will be waived off, all houses will receive electricity for 24 hours, women will feel safer, business will grow, youth will be given employment, and tribal and poor people will feel more secure. 

Adding to it, Rahul said that the economy of the state will improve when the condition of the farmers will improve. Rahul said that if Congress comes to power, farmers' loans will be waived off within 10 days. 

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on November 28 to elect members of the 230 constituencies in the state. The result of the polls will declare on December 11. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 166 seats in the House in 2013 and elected Chouhan as the Chief Minister. The Congress and BSP bagged 58 and 4 seats respectively. Three Independent MLAs also won the polls. The tenure of 230-member House expires on January 7, 2019.

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsMadhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018CongressRahul GandhiFacebook post

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close