हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

In Madhya Pradesh, 167 recontesting MLAs had 71% growth in average assets since 2013 elections

BJP MLA Divyaraj Singh has shown an increase of 1397 per cent in the average assets, from Rs 4 crore in 2013 to Rs 62 crore in 2018.  

In Madhya Pradesh, 167 recontesting MLAs had 71% growth in average assets since 2013 elections

BHOPAL: The Members of Legislative Assembly who are recontesing in Madhya Pradesh this year have seen a growth of 71 per cent in their average assets since 2013. As per the affidavits of 167 recontesting MLAs, their average assets in 2013 were Rs 5.15 crore as compared to Rs 8.79 crore today.

The affidavits were analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms and Madhya Pradesh Election Watch (MPEW).  There are 174 outgoing MLAs who are contesting again in 2018 but the affidavits of seven MLAs were not available for analysis. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 107 recontesting MLAs and their average assets are over Rs 8 crore in 2018 as compared to Rs 4 crore in 2013 revealing a hike of 84.64 per cent. The 53 recontesting Congress MLAs had Rs 6 crore average assets in 2013 and have seen a hike of 49.1 per cent to over Rs 9 crore in 2018. 

Four BSP MLAs have seen a 139.99 per cent hike from Rs 3 crore in 2013 to Rs 7 crore in 2018. The sole SP MLA in the state recorded an increase of 311.58 per cent in the assets from Rs 41 lakh in 2013 to Rs 1 crore in 2018.

BJP MLA Divyaraj Singh has shown an increase of 1397 per cent in the average assets, from Rs 4 crore in 2013 to Rs 62 crore in 2018.  

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 28 to elect the 230-member legislative assembly. The results will be declared on December 11. 

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsMadhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018Madhya PradeshBJPCongressBSPSP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close