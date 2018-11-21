Key TRS leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quits party ahead of Telangana polls, lists out disappointments in letter to KCR

Hyderabad: In a major setback to Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, key leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quit party with just days remaining for the crucial Telangana Assembly polls on December 7.

Taking to Twitter, Reddy wrote, “I after introspection of the very reason I joined politics (Regional development) and after many discussion within the the TRS party, with a heavy heart I submitted my resignation to the TRS Party.”

Reddy, an MP from the Telangana's Chevella constituency, said he was disappointed with the party at various levels.

In a three-page letter to KCR, listed disappointments at five levels – personal, injustice to karyakarthas who worked for Telangana statehood, constituency, state and party.

"I thought long and hard about this step before deciding to take this major decision and analysed the scenario by listing my disappointments at various levels.

"I fought for the party in 2014 when the party needed me. However, the party has induced people who were against Telangana and our ideology into the cabinet and given them more power and prominence. I feel people who were fighting for Telangana and share a common ideology including me are no longer needed in the party," Reddy writes in the letter.

Reddy said he would also resign from the Lok Sabha.

The 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled to go to polls on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11. The house was dissolved prematurely in September on the recommendation of the ruling KCR-led TRS government.