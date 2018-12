List of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018 winners and MLAs

New Delhi: The results of Assembly Election 2018 held in Madhya Pradesh will be announced today. Along with MP, the result for the states Mizoram, Telangana, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan will also be declared.

Madhya Pradesh, which was being led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP, might be in for some disappointment as according to exit polls, Congress is most likely to dethrone BJP.

If BJP wins the state, Shivraj will become the CM for the fourth successive term. He has been in office since 2005. However, the exit polls are not favouring the existing party this time. Out of 230-seats in the MP Assembly, the Congress is expected to lay claim over 113 while BJP will have to settle for 106.

The election for the 230-member assembly was held on November 28 and as many as 2,899 candidates are in the fray.

The BJP has fielded candidates on all seats and the Congress on 229 as it left one seat for Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal. The BSP put up 227 candidates while the SP 51. The Aam Aadmi Party, contesting the state election for the first time, fielded candidates on 208 seats. Also testing their electoral fortunes are 1,094 Independent candidates.