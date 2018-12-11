हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mizoram election results 2018

List of Mizoram Assembly Election 2018 winners and MLAs

New Delhi: The much-awaited results for the Mizoram Assembly election held on November 28 will be out today. Along with Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan will also be declared.

This year, Mizoram will witness a battle between the Mizo National Front (MNF), a constituent of BJP-led Northeast Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Congress while the Zoram People's Movement could play the role of a kingmaker. 

Following is the full list of winning candidates from Mizoram and their parties:

Constituency Winner Party
Hachhek    
Dampa    
Mamit    
Tuirial    
Kolasib    
Serlui    
Tuivawl    
Chalfilh    
Tawi    
Aizawl North - i    
Aizawl North - ii    
Aizawl North-iii    
Aizawl East - i    
Aizawl East ii    
Aizawl West i    
Aizawl West ii    
Aizawl West iii    
Aizawl South i    
Aizawl South ii    
Aizawl South-iii    
Lengteng    
Tuichang    
Champhai North    
Champhai South    
East tuipui    
Serchhip    
Tuikum    
Hrangturzo    
South tuipui    
Lunglei North    
Lunglei East    
Lunglei West    
Lunglei South    
Thorang    
West tuipui    
Tuichawng    
Lawngtlai West    
Lawngtlai East    
Siaha    
Palak    

The EC said that polling was completely peaceful and barring sporadic incidents of VVPAT machines malfunctioning, there was no impediment. Interestingly, Deputy Additional Chief Electoral Officer CC Lalchhuangkina said that 25% of the 7.68 lakh voters here had already cast their vote by 10 am.

