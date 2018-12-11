हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Live Streaming of Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results 2018 on Zee News: latest updates

Madhya Pradesh's incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will be facing a tight battle from Congress.

Voting for the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh was held on November 28. If Chouhan wins, this will be the fourth consecutive term for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh. 

A majority of exit polls predicted a victory for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, which the BJP has ruled since 2003.

ABP News-Lokniti CSDS survey predicted a win for the Congress giving it 126, the BJP 94 and others 10 in the 230-member Assembly. 

(Check the full list of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh.)

India Today-My Axis poll too gave the Congress an edge predicting 104-122 seats while the BJP was predicted to win 102-120 seats. It predicted 1-3 seats for BSP and 3-8 seats for others.

The exit poll by C-Voter predicted a Congress win in 110 to 126 seats as against the BJP (90- 106 seats). Other parties are likely to win 6 to 22 seats.

As per the iTV-Neta exit poll, the Congress may win around 112 seats and the BJP 106. Other parties, including the Mayawati`s BSP, are predicted to win around 12 seats.

However, Times Now-CNX poll predicted a BJP win with 126 seats and 89 seats for the Congress. The BSP is predicted to bag 6 seats.

In the 230-seat Assembly, a party needs to win 116 to form a government. 

In 2013, the BJP won 165 seats, the Congress 58, BSP four and Independents won three seats.

The importance that the state holds for both the parties can be judged by the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath led the party's campaign while the Congress campaign was led by party chief Rahul Gandhi. Several political analysts are of the view that the assembly elections are likely to reflect the mood of the voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

assembly elections 2018, Assembly Elections, Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018, BJP, Assembly elections exit polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress

