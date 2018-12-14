हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Live Updates: Pilot, Gehlot to meet Rahul again

Here are the live updates:

Live Updates: Pilot, Gehlot to meet Rahul again
Play

New Delhi: After hours of hectic parleys and deliberations, seasoned Congress leader Kamal Nath deferred as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The final decision on Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will be taken by party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday. 

As per sources, discussions are still underway in Rajasthan with Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot frontrunners for the position. While Pilot met Gandhi twice on Thursday, Gehlot left for Jaipur earlier in the day after meeting the party chief. As of now, no consensus for CM position has emerged.
 
In Chhattisgarh, the battle is between state party chief Bhupesh Baghel, leader of Opposition in outgoing assembly TS Singh Deo , OBC leader Tamradhwaj Sahu and veteran leader Charan Das Mahant.

Here are the live updates:

# "After the elections results, the observer came here and had a meeting with all MLAs. It was mutually decided that the final decision will be taken by Congress high command. Whatever responsibility leadership will give, we will follow," says Chhattisgarh Congress President Bhupesh Baghel.

 

# Names of CM candidates in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh may not be announced today, party sources told Zee News

# Sources indicate that the Congress was also toying with a formula to have deputy chief ministers in the states.

#Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held marathon consultations with senior party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, to select chief ministers for newly-won Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, apparently stymied by a tussle between the old and the young guard in the party. Gandhi's official residence in Lutyens Delhi became a revolving door as the four main chief ministerial claimants and AICC observers for the three Hindi heartland states, including Chhattisgarh, made repeated visits to hold several rounds of discussions to help the party president untie the gordian knot. 

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsCongressSachin PilotAshok GehlotRahul Gandhi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close