Assembly Elections

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: Congress releases 2nd list of candidates

Congress on Sunday released the second list of 16 candidates upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: Congress releases 2nd list of candidates

Congress on Sunday released the second list of 16 candidates upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. This comes a day after the Rahul Gandhi-led party on Saturday released a list of 155 candidates for the 230-member MP Assembly. 

Polls for Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11. 

 

 

Name of the candidates are Ram Niwas Rawat, Baijnath Kushwaha, Rajendra Bharti, Sidhharth Lada, Mahendra Singh Yadav, Chandra Prakash Ahirwar, Gopal Singh Chauhan, Brajendra Singh Yadav, Vikram Singh Natiraja, Kamleshwar Prasad Dwivedi, Rambhajan Saket, Manoj Malye, Dr. Mahendra Singh Chouhan, Govardhan Dangi, Mukesh Patel, Valsingh Meda 

Name of the corresponding constituency are: Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Datia, Shivpuri, Kolaras, Guna -SC, Chanderi, Mungaoli, Rajnagar, Sidhi, Devsar - SC, Amla - SC, Narela, Biaora, Alirajpur - ST, Petlawad - ST

The list released by Congress on Saturday included Ajay Singh, the leader of opposition in the state, and former Union minister Suresh Pachouri.

The party has also fielded former chief minister Digvijay Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh and brother Lakshman Singh from Raghogarh and Chachoura seats respectively.

Ajay Singh, son of former chief minister late Arjun Singh, will fight from Chruhat.

The list, however, does not include either of the party's two chief ministerial probable - Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and Guna lawmaker Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The BJP, which is in power in the state since 2003, had released its first list of 177 candidates Friday.

(With Inputs from agencies)

