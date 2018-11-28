Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018 Live Updates: Shivraj Chouhan urges people to vote for BJP

BHOPAL: The polling for 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly began on Wednesday morning. The voting began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm in 227 seats, while in three assembly segments in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district - Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar - voting timings are from 7 am to 3 pm.
As many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, are in the fray for the 230 seats, but the main contest is between the Congress and BJP. The state has nearly 5.04 crore eligible voters.
This high-stakes electoral battle will witness the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyeing a fourth straight term and Opposition Congress fighting for a comeback. The outcome of this Assembly elections could prove as a precursor to the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.
Results will be declared on December 11.
Here are the live election updates from the battleground in Madhya Pradesh:
* Another EVM malfunction reported from Tikuria Tola Government Intermediate Shala polling booth number 181. The polling was scheduled to begin from 8 am, but now will begin at 9 am.
#MPKiMahabharat #सतना टिकुरिया टोला शासकीय माध्यमिक शाला में पोलिंग बूथ नंबर 181 में EVM खराब,8 बजे से शुरू होनी थी वोटिंग,लोग हो रहे परेशान,बूथ अधिकारी ने बताया 1 घंटे के बाद होगी वोटिंग pic.twitter.com/uhsbFCCDNO
— Zee MP-Chhattisgarh (@ZeeMPCG) November 28, 2018
* EVM malfunction reported from polling booth number 178 in Dabra, Gwalior district.
*Congress leader Kamal Nath offers prayers at a Hanuman temple in Chhindwara #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/tjdOwNrwtJ
— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
* Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife, cast their votes from Budhni constituency. "I urge everyone to vote," says Chouhan while addressing the media.
*Voting underway for 230 assembly seats in #MadhyaPradeshElections, visuals from a polling booth in Indore pic.twitter.com/jxvUY9xVCl
— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
* "I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh, they are simple and innocent people who have been robbed for a long time by BJP," says Congress leader Kamal Nath.
* Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife and two sons, perform puja as voting begins in MP.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan prays on the banks of Narmada river, in Budhni. Voting in the state is underway. #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/Hh9hjNds8Y
— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
* Nearly 65,000 polling booths will be set up for the Assembly elections, including 2000 booths that would be entirely women-operated.
"3 Lakh government employees including 45,000 women have been deployed on polling duty. 65,000 polling booths are being made in the state. Around 2,000 entirely women-only polling booths would be functional. 160 polling booths will be fully operated by differently-abled personnel," Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh, VL Kantha Rao said.
* Voting began at sensitive areas at 7 am.
*Visuals from a polling station in Bhopal. Polling for 227 constituencies in the state will begin at 8 am, while voting for 3 constituencies has already begun. #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/RnjsoctPbV
— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018
* The contest is mainly between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, though the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are also in the fray. Among the 2,907 candidates in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has fielded candidates in all 230 seats, while the Congress is contesting in 229 seats leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for Sharad Yadav-led Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). The BSP has fielded 227 candidates and the SP is contesting in 51 seats. There are 1,102 Independent candidates. In the last polls, of the 230 seats, the BJP won 165, Congress 58, BSP four and Independents three. Over five crore registered voters in Madhya Pradesh -- 2,63,01,300 men, 2,41,30,390 women and 1,389 of the third gender -- will decide the fate of candidates. The tenure of 230-member House expires on January 7, 2019.