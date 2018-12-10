Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018: Shivraj Singh Chauhan sure of a win, laughs off Congress' premature posters

Bhopal: Several Congress posters may have jumped the gun in announcing a win for the party in Madhya Pradesh but incumbent BJP CM in Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan is confident that it is he who will roar back to power here.

On Monday, a day before counting of votes, Shivraj said the people of Madhya Pradesh will reward BJP for the work that has been done by his government. "The BJP will return to power on the back of an overwhelming majority. The voice of the people decides who will come to power, not the cacophony around Congress party. Their current state is indeed laughable," he said.

Referring to a self-congratulatory poster seen outside Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bhopal which showcased Kamal Nath and other party leaders, Shivraj said that instead of celebrating early, Congress is better-off waiting for the actual results. "Congress is busy discussing their win at a time when counting of votes is still a day away. What can be more laughable than this? They have even put up posters declaring they have won. Once the results are in, everything would be known. BJP will win and we won't even need the support of any other party to form the next government here," he said.

The battle for Madhya Pradesh has been fought fiercely by both BJP and Congress. While there can be an anti-incumbency factor against Shivraj who has been the CM here since 2005, the BJP has put on a confident face. After all, the party has been in power here since 2003.