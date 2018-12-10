हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018: Shivraj Singh Chauhan sure of a win, laughs off Congress' premature posters

A Congress poster proclaiming a win a full day before counting of votes has Shivraj Singh Chauhan in splits.

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018: Shivraj Singh Chauhan sure of a win, laughs off Congress&#039; premature posters
File photo

Bhopal: Several Congress posters may have jumped the gun in announcing a win for the party in Madhya Pradesh but incumbent BJP CM in Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan is confident that it is he who will roar back to power here.

On Monday, a day before counting of votes, Shivraj said the people of Madhya Pradesh will reward BJP for the work that has been done by his government. "The BJP will return to power on the back of an overwhelming majority. The voice of the people decides who will come to power, not the cacophony around Congress party. Their current state is indeed laughable," he said.

Referring to a self-congratulatory poster seen outside Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bhopal which showcased Kamal Nath and  other party leaders, Shivraj said that instead of celebrating early, Congress is better-off waiting for the actual results. "Congress is busy discussing their win at a time when counting of votes is still a day away. What can be more laughable than this? They have even put up posters declaring they have won. Once the results are in, everything would be known. BJP will win and we won't even need the support of any other party to form the next government here," he said.

The battle for Madhya Pradesh has been fought fiercely by both BJP and Congress. While there can be an anti-incumbency factor against Shivraj who has been the CM here since 2005, the BJP has put on a confident face. After all, the party has been in power here since 2003.

Tags:
Shivraj Singh ChauhanBJPCongressKamal NathMadhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018

Must Watch