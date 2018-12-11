हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla resigns after humiliating defeat

Congress' Lal Thanhawla crashed to defeats in both the constituencies he had contested from.

File photo

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Tuesday evening submitted his resignation to Governor Kummanam Rajasekhar after the Congress suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), an official said.

Thanhawla submitted his resignation to the Governor, who asked him to continue in office until the alternative arrangement are made, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Thanhawla, who earlier successfully contested the Assembly elections a record nine times, this time lost in both constituencies -- Champai South and Serchhip -- from where contested.

In Champai South, he was defeated by MNF`s T.J. Lalnuntluanga by 1,049 votes, while in Serchhip he was defeated by an Independent (Zoram People`s Movement-ZPM) candidate Lalduhoma by 410 votes.

Thanhawla, 80, who was the Congress Chief Minister for 10 consecutive years, had won the Serchhip seat last time by 734 votes.

The octogenarian tribal leader, who was also the Congress party chief in Mizoram, held the Office of the Chief Minister for the fifth time in the Christian-dominated northeastern state.

