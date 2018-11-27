हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

MP elections: 17% candidates have criminal cases against them, 16 charged with murder

Among other charges, 24 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder, 6 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping, 20 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

MP elections: 17% candidates have criminal cases against them, 16 charged with murder

Out of 2716 candidates contesting the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, 464 or 17 per cent of the candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in the affidavits submitted to the Election Commission. 295 of these candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them. The number was not very different in the 2013 state elections when 407 or 16 per cent of the 2494 candidates analysed had declared criminal cases against themselves. 

The affidavits were analysed by Madhya Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). While the total number of contesting leaders are 2899, the affidavits of 183 candidates could not be analysed. The 2716 candidates analysed include 685 from national parties, 348 from state parties, 668 from registered unrecognised parties and 1015 candidates who are contesting independently.

Sixteen candidates also have cases related to murder against them. Among other charges, 24 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder, 6 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping, 20 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

Sixty five of these candidates with criminal backgrounds belong to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 108 are from Congress, 43 from AAP, and 37 from BSP. Among those having serious criminal charges against them, 38 candidates belong to the BJP, 55 to the Congress, 30 to AAP, and 22 are from BSP.  

There are 76 constituencies in the state elections where three or more candidates with declared criminal cases. 

Of the three candidates with highest declared assets, BJP's Sanjay Satyendra Pathak tops the list with assets worth Rs 226 crore while Congress' Sanjay Shukla and Sanjay Sharma (Sanju Bhaiya) follow with assets worth Rs 139 crore and Rs 130 crore respectively. 

Out of the 2716 candidates, 656 are crorepatis as opposed to 472 of 2494 candidates in the 2013 elections.

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsMadhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018Madhya PradeshCriminal ChargesBJPCongress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close