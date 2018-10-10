Narendra Modi launches fresh attack on rivals, says 'BJP spreads happiness, Congress divides people'

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah alleged that the Congress supports ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the grand old party of dividing the society into different groups.

Interacting with BJP workers via NaMo app, the Prime Minister said that the BJP spreads happiness while the Congress divides people. He further alleged that the Congress will make attempts to incite fighting among people in the five states where assembly elections are slated to be held.

“Hum sukh baantne wale hain, woh (Congress) samaj baantne waale hain. Paanch states mein elections hain, choti-choti cheezon mein tanav paida kardenge, ek ko dusre se ladwadenge (We spread happiness, they divide the society. There is election in five states and they will make attempts to make you fight with each other using trivial issues),” said the BJP strongman.

The Prime Minister further referred to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, alleging that the Congress move made people speaking same language enemy of each other. He said that while former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee created three states after taking into confidence all stakeholders, the Congress bifurcated Andhra Pradesh and Telangana making people of the states each other’s enemy.

Prime Minister Modi also attacked opposition parties, calling Mahagathbandhan “a failed idea”. He referred to the opposition parties as opportunists, saying that they bicker with each other but join hands when they see an opportunity to form government.

“Mahagathbandhan is a failed idea. These parties constantly bicker with each other but come together when there's an opportunity to form government like we saw in Karnataka. Similar efforts are underway in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. BJP workers need to make people aware of the background of these leaders,” said the Prime Minister.

The latest attack by Modi on opposition comes over a month ahead of Assembly elections in five states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Madhya Pradesh will go to poll in a single phase on November 28 while voting in Rajasthan will be held on December 7. Polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20. Voting in Mizoram and Telangana will be held on November 28 and December 7, respectively. The results will be declared on December 11.