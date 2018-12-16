हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Opposition leaders to attend oath-taking ceremony of Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath as CMs of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

On December 11, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 99 out of 199 seats in Rajasthan while in MP, the grand old party won 114 seats but fell short of the majority mark of 116.

New Delhi: Several opposition leaders will on December 17 attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath as chief ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, respectively. The politicos include NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Loktantrik Janata Dal party leader Sharad Yadav, DMK president MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati among others.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are also expected to grace the oath-taking ceremonies of Gehlot and Kamal Nath.

However, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will send a representative owing to the death of a relative of the Chief Minister. TMC MP Nadimul Haque will be present at the swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan CM and Deputy CM in Jaipur on Monday, as a representative from TMC.

On December 11, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 99 out of 199 seats in Rajasthan. The state assembly has 200 seats, but election on one seat was put off due to the death of one of the candidates.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress won 114 seats in the assembly polls but fell short of the majority mark of 116. However, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) extended their support to the Congress, helping it to form the government.

