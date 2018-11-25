People know five generations of Rahul Gandhi, no one knows about PM Modi's father: Congress leader Vilasrao Muttemwar

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP has slammed Muttemwar's personal attack on PM Modi.

JAIPUR: Ahead of polling in Rajasthan, a senior Congress leader has resorted to making a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying who knows the name of latter's father.

Congress leader and former Union minister Vilasrao Muttemwar made these objectionable remarks against the PM while campaigning for the party candidate Pankaj Pratap Singh in Siwana Assembly constituency of the Barmer district.

''While people know about the five generations of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who knows about the background of PM Modi,'' Muttemwar said while addressing a gathering of Congress party supporters. 

Muttemwar also labelled the PM as the ''biggest liar'', who has been fooling the people of this country.  

Muttemwar's remarks evoked a sharp response from the ruling BJP which called it ''shameful.''

"Shameful statement by Congress leader and former Central Minister Vilasrao Muttemwar. He says that the world knows past generations of Rahul Gandhi but no one knows who Modi’s father was!," tweeted BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Muttemwar's shocking remarks against PM Modi came days after Congress MP Raj Babbar said that the value of the Rupee had fallen and touched the age of the PM's mother.

The Prime Minister had hit back at the Congress on Saturday, saying that since the party had no issues, it was dragging his mother into the election campaign and "abusing" her. 

"My mother who does not even know the 'R' of Rajniti is being dragged into the political arena and is being abused," the PM said at a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur while campaigning for the BJP candidates from the Bundelkhand region.

The PM had further made an appeal to the "mothers" and "sisters" of Bundelkhand region to give a "befitting" reply to the Congress at the polling booth for dragging his mother into the poll debate. 

He had added that he has been "challenging and defeating them for the last 17 years and now when they don't have the courage of confronting me they are dragging in my mother."

