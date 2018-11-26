हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

PM Modi attacks Sonia Gandhi in Rajasthan rally, says 'Madam ran remote control govt'

Rajasthan goes to the polls on December 7 and the votes will be counted on December 11.

PM Modi attacks Sonia Gandhi in Rajasthan rally, says &#039;Madam ran remote control govt&#039;

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked UPA chief Sonia Gandhi saying that the latter used to run a remote control government in Rajasthan.

Lashing out at the previous government, he said, "When madam ran the government with remote control, the girl that wasn’t even born was widowed on govt papers, given pensions. The family that didn’t exist was given ration card; the kid that wasn’t even born was given a scholarship in schools."

PM Modi further added, "When we came to power, we began investigations and put a check on corruption. Nearly Rs. 90,000 crore of money which earlier went into the pockets of the corrupt have been saved."

The Prime Minister was speaking at a public gathering in Kota in poll-bound Rajasthan. The state goes to the polls on December 7 and the votes will be counted on December 11.

assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsRajasthan assembly elections 2018

