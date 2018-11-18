हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on PM Narendra Modi, challenges him for open debate on Rafale

PM Modi won't be able to answer his questions on Rafale, Rahul Gandhi said in Chhattisgarh. 

Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on PM Narendra Modi, challenges him for open debate on Rafale

AMBIKAPUR: Escalating attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has challenged him for an open debate over the details of the Rafale fighter jets deal signed between Indian and France.

The Congress chief, while speaking to media on Saturday, said that the PM will not be able to answer his questions over the alleged scams in the deal.

"I challenge Modi Ji to come on stage anywhere, anytime and debate over Rafale with me for just 15 minutes. I will talk about Anil Ambani, HAL, French President's statements and the pricing of the jets. I will say that Defence Minister said clearly that it's Prime Minister who did it. The Prime Minister did not follow the procedure. The CBI director was removed at 2 AM. He will not be able to answer my questions," he said while campaigning in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

Renewing his attack on the BJP government, Rahul said that Prime Minister Modi's demonetisation drive has only benefited a few of his "businessmen friends" in the country.

Shifting his focus to other issues, Rahul said that unemployment among youths is on the rise in the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh while accusing the incumbent Chief Minister, Raman Singh, of failing to provide employment in the state despite being in power for 15 years.

"Raman Singh has been in power for the last 15 years and Prime Minister Modi has completed four and a half years in government at the Centre and both the governments have failed to fulfill their promise to generate employment opportunities for the youth," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that once the Congress party comes to power in the state, government job vacancies will be filled. 

"After Congress government comes to power, government job vacancies will be filled and it will also stop the practice of outsourcing of jobs, which is being done in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh", he added.

He also promised that within 10 days after coming into power, the Congress party will waive off the loans of Chhattisgarh's farmers. "Secondly, you all were told that you will get a bonus. For the last two years, you have not been getting the same. Not only we will resume this practice, but we will also compensate for the bonus of these two years, which BJP failed to do," he said.

The first phase of voting in Chhattisgarh was held on November 12, while the second phase is due on November 20.

The counting of votes will be held on December 11.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiChhattisgarh assembly electionsRafale dealCongressRaman SinghBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close