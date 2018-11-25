हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi to visit Ajmer Sharif, Pushkar temple, hold rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan on Monday

Rahul Gandhi will visit the Ajmer Sharif dargah and Pushkar temple on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Ajmer Sharif, Pushkar temple, hold rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan on Monday

JAIPUR: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will begin campaigning for his party in poll-bound Rajasthan by offering prayers at the revered 'dargah' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisty on Monday. 

The Congress president will also pay a visit to the Pushkar temple dedicated to Lord Brahma in the poll-bound Rajasthan.

The Gandhi scion has been advised by the Special Protection Group (SPG) not to hold a roadshow citing security reasons in Ajmer.

As per the tentative programme prepared by the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi will reach the Kishangarh airport around 8.30 AM and from there he will leave for Ajmer in a chopper.
Rahul will reach Ajmer dargah around 9.00 AM where he will offer prayers.

From there, Rahul will head to the Pushkar temple. He is expected to reach there around 10.15 AM.

After concluding his temple visit, the Congress president will leave for Jaisalmer around 12.30 PM wher he will hold a public rally at the Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya Ground, Pokhran.

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot and PCC chief Sachin Pilot are also expected to accompany the party president. 

Rahul will later hold two more rallies in Jalore and Jodhpur.

Here's Rahul Gandhi's schedule for Sunday in poll-bound Rajasthan:-

· 9:00 hrs: Visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, District Ajmer
· 10:15 hrs: Visit to Jagatpita Brahma Temple, Pushkar, District Ajmer
· 12:30 hrs: Public Meeting at Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya Ground, Pokhran, District Jaisalmer
· 14:30 hrs: Public Meeting at Jalore Stadium Ground, District Jalore
· 16:30 hrs: Public Meeting at Rajkiya Stadium Ground, Jodhpur, District Jodhpur 

