Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018: BJP reinstates rebel Gyandev Ahuja as state vice president

BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja, who had stepped down from BJP after being denied ticket by the party in Rajasthan, was on Thursday reinstated as BJP's state vice president. 

Ahuja had earlier filed nomination as an independent candidate after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had denied ticket to the MLA.

Ahuja had on November 19 stepped down from the primary membership of the party. He said that his resignation is to protest against the dictatorial attitude of the saffron party.

"Protesting against the dictatorial attitude of BJP, I have resigned from primary membership of the party. I will contest as an Independent on issues like Ram Janmabhoomi, cow protection and Hindutva," MLA Gyandev Ahuja had earlier said. 

BJP had released its 5th list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 on Sunday and had placed State Minister Yunus Khan against Congress State chief Sachin Pilot.

The BJP fielded Transport Minister and Deedwana legislator Khan in place of sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta from Tonk constituency. The party considered the change in the strategy for Tonk seat after the Congress fielded Pilot from the constituency.

The 200-member Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on December 7 in Rajasthan. The counting will be held on December 11. 

