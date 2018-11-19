हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yoonus Khan

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: BJP’s Yoonus Khan to contest against Sachin Pilot from Tonk

Transport Minister and BJP legislator Yoonus Khan will contest against Congress leader Sachin Pilot from Muslim-dominated Tonk constituency in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. 

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: BJP’s Yoonus Khan to contest against Sachin Pilot from Tonk

JAIPUR: Transport Minister and BJP legislator Yoonus Khan will contest against Congress leader Sachin Pilot from Muslim-dominated Tonk constituency in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. 

Deedwana MLA's name featured in the latest list of candidates issued by BJP. 

According to party sources, Khan's name was finalised on Sunday.

"Since the Congress has sent an outsider in Tonk, there was a need to change the strategy. Yoonus Khan would be fielded in Tonk and official announcement in this regard is yet to be made," Jaunapuria told PTI on Sunday night.

Khan, who replaced sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta, met Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at her residence here on Sunday.

After the meeting, he told reporters that he has been asked to take over the responsibility of the area, without mentioning details.

The BJP in its first list on November 11 had announced the name of sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta as its candidate from Tonk while the Congress had declared Sachin Pilot as its candidate in its first list on November 15.

Last day for filing nomination papers is Monday and the state will go to the polls on December 7

