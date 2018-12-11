हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: Vasundhara Raje resigns, congratulates Congress

Vasundhara Raje also had a special word of thanks for BJP leadership and for the party workers.

Jaipur: Vasundhara Raje submitted her resignation from the post of Rajasthan Chief Minister to the state's Governor on Tuesday after Congress registered a commendable comeback in the state.

The BJP trailed Congress all of counting day with political analysts blaming anti-incumbency as a favour working against the Raje government.

Voted to power in 2013 on the back of a resounding triumph, Raje said that she hoped the next state government carries on with the work done by her. "I want to take this opportunity to thank the people of Rajasthan for having put their faith in us for the last several years. I respect this verdict and would like to congratulate Congress. I hope the measures we took will be taken forward by the next government," she said.

Raje had a special word of thanks for BJP leadership and for the party workers. "I thank the PM (Narendra Modi), national president (Amit Shah), state president (Madan Lal Saini) and party workers. Everyone worked tirelessly."

While the BJP office in Jaipur wore a deserted look for most of Tuesday, the scenes of celebrations outside the Congress state office were quite boisterous. The comeback of Congress here may auger well for the party ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year but there has been no word on who between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot would take over the CM's post.

