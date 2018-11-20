Final phase of Chhattisgarh elections today amid tight security

Raipur: The second and final phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls will be held on Tuesday in 72 seats across 19 districts amid tight security.

Three-way battle will witness the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking re-election for a fourth consecutive term, while Opposition Congress and a coalition between the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are aiming to end the former's domination in the tribal-dominated state. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too has fielded candidates in 66 constituencies.

Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm in 72 seats of central and north Chhattisgarh where as many as 1,079 candidates are in the fray, an election official said. As many as 19,296 polling booths have been set up for the second phase of the polls.

A total of 1,53,85,983 persons, including 77,46,628 men, 76,38,415 women and 940 of the third gender, are eligble to vote in this elections.

The highest number of 46 contestants are in the Raipur City South constituency, while the lowest number of six contestants are in the Bindranavagarh seat.

Over one lakh security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling, a police official said. Helicopters and drones have been put in place for monitor the situation at over 19,000 polling booths.

For the Maoist-affected districts Gariaband, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Kabirdham, Jashpur and Balrampur, extra security arrangements have been made.

Among the prominent faces in fray in the last phase are state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel (Patan), Leader of Opposition in the Assembly TS Singh Deo (Ambikapur) and former Union Minister Charandas Mahant (Shakti).

For the BJP, the list includes state ministers Brijmohan Agrawal (Raipur City South), Rajesh Munat (Raipur City West), Amar Agrawal (Bilaspur), Prem Prakash Pandey (Bhilai Nagar), Dayaldas Baghel (Nawagarh) and state party president Dharamlal Kaushik (Bilha).

For the alliance, Jogi is in the fray from Marwahi, his wife Renu Jogi is contesting from Kota, while his daughter-in-law Richa Jogi is a BSP nominee from the Akaltara seat.

First phase of the polls was held on November 12 which witnessed over 76 per cent voter turnout.

The counting of votes will be held on December 11.

