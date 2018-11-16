हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana Assembly elections 2018

Telangana Assembly elections 2018: A grand alliance without TJS? Congress to decide

As the deadline for nominations in 119-member Telangana Assembly nears the end, no grand alliance outlining the seat sharing between parties has emerged yet. 


IANS photo

HYDERABAD: As the deadline for nominations in 119-member Telangana Assembly nears the end, no grand alliance outlining the seat sharing between parties has emerged yet. 

The delay is now being attributed to M Kodandaram, chief of Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

The grand alliance comprises of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), TJS and Communist Party of India.

At the outset, Congress left 25 seats to the partners - 14 to TDP, eight to TJS and three to CPI. 

But Kodandaram has demanded for 12 seats. The Congress later offered Kodandaram the Janagaon Seat and nine seats. 

Unhappy, the TJS went ahead and announced names of candidates from 12 seats, shocking Congress. 

With TJS turning out to be a game changer in the political map of Telangana, will Rahul bow to Kodandaram's demands? Or will it contest against it?

The Congress is yet to release the final list of candidates. 

The 119-member assembly was dissolved on September 6, 2018, on the recommendation of the ruling K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government. 

The state will go now to polls on December 7, while the results will be announced on December 11.

