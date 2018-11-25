हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Telangana Assembly elections 2018: BJP against reservation based on religion, says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi led party is against reservation on the basis of religion. 

Image Courtesy: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi led party is against reservation on the basis of religion. 

The BJP chief spoke at a rally in Warangal ahead of Telangana Assembly elections 2018. 

Shah added that the Telangana government has proposed a 12% reservation for the minorities. He added that the reservation is not possible without taking away reservation quotas of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), or Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Shah had kicked off the party campaign with a public meeting at Mahabubnagar in September and subsequently addressed two more rallies in the state.

BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao had said on Friday that for the BJP, the Assembly elections in Telangana were very important in the context of the south.

He had accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi of failing to fulfil its promises and said anti-TRS campaigns would be taken up extensively by the party's national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

BJP is going it alone in the Assembly polls.

The party had five MLAs in the state assembly dissolved on September six and it hopes to substantially increase its strength in the coming elections.

