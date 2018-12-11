हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asaduddin Owaisi

Telangana has rejected Rahul Gandhi, time for him to learn humility: Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Rahul Gandhi for previously calling his AIMIM as the 'C Team' of BJP.

Telangana has rejected Rahul Gandhi, time for him to learn humility: Asaduddin Owaisi
File photo

Hyderabad: Bolstered by a strong performance in the Telangana assembly elections 2018, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi tore into Rahul Gandhi and said that his Congress party has been outrightly rejected.

Taking on Rahul for his remark that the AIMIM is the 'C Team' of BJP, Owaisi said that the outcome of the elections show Congress is no team at all. "It is time for Rahul Gandhi to introspect because people of Telangana have outrightly rejected Congress. I said that the TRS would perform very strong and that our AIMIM too would be backed by people and that is what has happened," he said.

Owaisi also took on Chandrababu Naidu and said that he would visit Andhra Pradesh to show Naidu which way people there are leaning, politically. He had previously called the Congress-TDP alliance 'East India Company of 2018'.

The AIMIM chief then congratulated K Chandrashekhar Rao and said that the result enables the winners to work for the development of the state and for the welfare of the people.

Tags:
Asaduddin OwaisiAIMIMTelangana Assembly elections 2018Telangana Assembly election 2018Rahul Gandhi

