Thousands of voter ID cards found in Bengaluru apartment, claims union minister

BENGALURU: With just days left for Karnataka Assembly elections, a huge number of voter ID cards were found at an apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli area. Hitting out at the ruling Congress, Union Minister Sadanand Gowda said that the democracy has been attacked in the state's capital.

"The Democracy being attacked in Bengaluru. I am shocked at the incident. More than 20000 Voter ID cards found at a private apartment. I visited the place personally. This mockery at the behest of @INCIndia Rajarajeshwari Nagara Candidate Munirathna Naidu #congresscheatsdemocracy," taking to Twitter Sadanand Gowda said.

Addressing the election commission, he tweeted, "Mr Election Commissioner, how can 20000 + voter card can be found in private place. 5 laptops, printer, thousands of Form 6 Acknowledgement found in trunks. Someone is riding on democracy. Election to Rajarajeshwari Nagar Constituency should be withheld immediately."

Following the incident, the Chief Electoral Officer has called for a press conference at 11.30 pm at his office on Bengaluru's Seshadri Road.

In a series of tweets, Gowda alleged that the Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagara, Munirathna Naidu, is behind this.

"I am meeting @ElectionComm Tomorrow morning along with a complaint to withhold Rajarajeshwari Nagara Constituency Election till proper investigation done. How can Munirathna Naidu @INCIndia candidate run democracy at his will. We are for a free and fair running of election," the Union Minister tweeted.

He added, "MLA Munirathna Naidu runs democracy at his will. We will not allow @INCIndia Goonda raj. 20000 Voter ids are in control of @INCIndia candidate at private place along with laptops.printers.I personally saw how they #congresscheatsdemocracy We demand a total investigation to this."

With just three days left for Karnataka to go to polls, both the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have entered a high-pitched battle on the ground and on social media.

The BJP is eyeing to dethrone the Congress government in Karnataka, which is headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 12 and the counting of votes will be done on May 15. VVPAT machines, apart from EVMs, will be deployed in Karnataka for the polls.

The 224-member Assembly expires on May 28 in the state where the Congress is currently in power, with 122 seats against the BJP's 43. Karnataka is one of the eight states where polls were scheduled this year.

While Siddaramaiah-led Congress is eyeing a second term in the state, BJP wants to spread its wings to the 22nd state.