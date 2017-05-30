close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Australia to strip convicted paedophiles of passports

"The new laws will prohibit registered child sex offenders from leaving Australia or holding Australian passports," Foreign Minister.  

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 10:04

Sydney: Convicted paedophiles will have their passports cancelled to prevent them travelling overseas to offend again under tough new laws which Australia Tuesday hailed as a "world first".

Legislation will be introduced to parliament this month making it illegal for registered offenders to leave or attempt to leave the country as part of a crackdown on child-sex tourism.

"The new laws will prohibit registered child sex offenders from leaving Australia or holding Australian passports," Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said.

"Last year alone, almost 800 registered child sex offenders travelled overseas from Australia."

She said many of them -- who often go to developing countries in Asia -- were in breach of obligations to notify police that they were travelling, with half of them considered as having medium-high or very-high-risk of reoffending.

The move follows several recent high-profile cases of child exploitation overseas, including by Australian Robert Ellis who was convicted last year of sexually abusing 11 Indonesian girls on the resort island of Bali.

Justice Minister Michael Keenan said the new laws were "the strongest crackdown on child-sex tourism ever".

"No country has ever taken such decisive and strong action to stop its citizens from going overseas, often to vulnerable countries, to abuse kids. So this is absolutely a world first," he said.

Keenan estimated the government would deny passports to around 20,000 people who have served their sentences but were still monitored under the Australian National Child Offender Register.

Some 2,500 new cases were expected to be added every year.

Senator Derryn Hinch, who has long campaigned for the measures, said he was "over the moon".

"It would be the best thing I`ve achieved in my time," he told Fairfax Media, labelling the trips taken by offenders as "child rape holidays".

"People say what about their civil rights? Well when you rape a child, you lose some of your civil rights, from my point of view."

TAGS

LondonSydneyAustraliachild sex offendersAustralian passportschild-sex tourism

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

AKTU UPSEE Results 2017 declared. Check upsee.nic.in
Uttar PradeshEducation

AKTU UPSEE Results 2017 declared. Check upsee.nic.in

Karnataka CET results 2017 will be declared today at 1 pm; check karresults.nic.in
KarnatakaEducation

Karnataka CET results 2017 will be declared today at 1 pm;...

So this is how the upcoming Apple iPhone 8 will look like? Pics inside
Mobiles

So this is how the upcoming Apple iPhone 8 will look like?...

www.clat.ac.in CLAT results 2017 declared, check rank here
Education

www.clat.ac.in CLAT results 2017 declared, check rank here

Chhattisgarh: Groom arrested after bride files complaint ov...
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Groom arrested after bride files complaint ov...

Amitabh, Anushka to launch Narendra Modi govt&#039;s &#039;Darwaza Band&#039; campaign to make India open defecation free
India

Amitabh, Anushka to launch Narendra Modi govt's '...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video