1969 Ferrari GTB/4 Daytona, found inside barn, auctioned for 2.17 million

Ferrari GTB/4 Daytona is a genuine one-of-a-kind as it’s the one and only all-aluminum version ever built for road use.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 11:25
1969 Ferrari GTB/4 Daytona, found inside barn, auctioned for 2.17 million
Pic Courtesy: RM Sothebys

New Delhi: The auctioning of 1969 Ferrari GTB/4 Daytona that has a unique pedigree last week in Italy was not very usual.

At €1.8 million ($2.17 million) the  Ferrari GTB/4 Daytona went under the hammer while what has fascinated Ferarri lovers is not the price or the model, but the fact that it was hidden inside a barn in Japan.

The car was finished in red with a black leather interior and was originally sold to the founder of an Italian automotive magazine.

In 1971 it was imported into Japan and it was passed on to Makoto Takai in 1980.

Makoto Takai hid the car in the barn where it was gathering dust for nearly 40 years. The car was sold unrestored and in "barn find" condition.

The odometer of the car read 36,390 km while a Ferrari specialist confirmed the body, chassis and powertrain all match.

Ferrari GTB/4 Daytona is a genuine one-of-a-kind as it’s the one and only all-aluminum version ever built for road use.

RM Sotheby’s, who have auctioned the car, said that the other five models were built specifically for racing and not for road use.

 

