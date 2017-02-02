2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class long-wheelbase launching on Feb 28

2016 turned out to be a wonderful year for Mercedes-Benz in the Indian market. The German automaker revamped its product portfolio by introducing 13 new/facelifted cars in the country in 2016 and 2017 seems to be no different. After introducing the Night Edition of the A-Class and B-Class in January, Mercedes is now going to launch the extended wheelbase version of the fifth-generation E-Class on 28 February, 2017.

Instead of the standard fifth-gen W213 model of the E-Class, which was showcased at the Detroit Motor Show last year, an extended wheelbase model based on the W213 will make its way to India. As compared to the standard fifth-gen E-Class, the long wheelbase model has 140mm longer wheelbase. It is currently being sold only in China and has a 44mm longer wheelbase than the standard S-Class. Select dealers have even started accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh.

The new E-Class shares its design language with the current S and C-Class. Apart from the extra rear seat comfort, the new E-Class will also offer a lot of new goodies. Features like touch-sensitive steering controls, two 12.3-inch high-res displays housing the virtual instrument cluster and infotainment display and a touchpad controller with handwriting recognition will be on offer. It also might come with a 23-speaker 3D sound system by Burmester. All the functions of the infotainment, climate control and interior lighting can be controlled through a touchscreen tablet in the rear seat.

As far as the engine options are concerned, it's still unknown. However, it might continue to offer the same 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine as in its current E-Class, or get the new 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine. The current-gen E-Class has a starting price of Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and competes with the likes of BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and Volvo S90. However, the upcoming E-Class is likely to have a starting price of Rs 65 lakh and will have no competitors in its segment.

Source: CarDekho.com