2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift launched in India at Rs 12.32 lakh

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra launched the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift in India at starting price of Rs 12.32 lakh and priced upwards to Rs 17.88 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai) on Wednesday.

The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 has got both exterior and interior changes.

On the exterior the vehicle gets a new front grille, garnished with chrome elements, enhanced fog lamp bezel and projector headlamps. The rear gets a split wraparound tail lights.

On the interior, the SUV gets a new tan leather trim on top of the dashboard and leather upholstery, contrasting aluminum trims on the doors. The 7-inch infotainment is the same as the previous one but the company has introduced a smartwatch app this time around.

The new refreshed XUV comes with five diesel variants and one petrol model. Under the hood, the 2018 XUV500 gets a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder mHawk diesel engine producing 155PS of power and 360Nm of torque. It gets the same 6-speed manual and automatic transmission.

The 2.2-litre petrol engine is the same with 140PS of power and 320Nm of torque. The petrol version comes with 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Launched in 2011, Mahindra had brought out the first facelift of its mid-sized SUV in 2015. The UV sales grew 20.97 percent to 921,780 units last fiscal as against 761,998 units in FY17. In FY18, UV sales accounted for 28 percent of total PV sales, up from 25 percent in the previous fiscal, according to Siam data.

Mahindra's PV sales during FY18 stood at 248,859 units, a growth of 5.4 percent over the previous year, as per the data.

With PTI Inputs