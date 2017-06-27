All-new BMW X3 unveiled

The BMW X3 model has been in existence since 2003. It is arguably considered one of the best handling vehicles in its segment. However, come autumn 2017 and the Munich-based auto giant will launch the all-new X3. Now into its third generation, the X3 gets a fresh exterior design, a model-first M performance variant, aerodynamic and chassis upgrades, and a whole lot of new tech including gesture controls.

BMW has confirmed that X3 will be offered in six variants – two with diesel engines and four with petrol. They are xDrive30d, xDrive20d, M40i, xDrive30i, xDrive20i and the sDrive20i. While the xDrive20i and sDrive20i (won’t be sold in Europe) will go on sale from spring 2018, the xDrive30i will be in showrooms by December 2017.

Customers will have an option to choose from three model lines - xLine, Luxury Line and M Sport. In terms of design, the third-gen BMW X3 looks more imposing than before. On the front, the kidney grille has grown bigger in size and it shields an active air flap. The restyled front bumper now gets LED foglamps and sensors for BMW’s optional Driving Assistant Plus, including semi-autonomous driving tech. The headlamps now get all-LED treatment and no longer stretch all the way to the grille.

The rear end of the new X3 gets redesigned bumpers with twin tailpipes for all engine options. The M40i gets a sports exhaust system as well. The taillights can be had with the optional LED 3D look. Options for the alloy wheels will range from 18-21 inches.

As far as dimensions are concerned, the weight of the X3 has been reduced by up to 55kg. That said, the wheelbase and the length of the SUV has gone up by 54mm and 59mm respectively. However, the new model isn’t as wide or tall as the one it will replace. Even the ground clearance has come down by 7mm, to 204mm.

Inside the cabin, the new X3 gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture controls, new multifunction steering wheel and a 40:20:40 ratio for the reclining rear seats. Customers can deck-up their individual X3s with optional features like a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, full-colour heads-up display, ambient air package, three-zone climate control and additional chrome inserts.

On paper at least, the new X3 looks to raise the bar in its segment. After it goes on sale in international markets, we expect BMW to launch it in India in the first half of 2018.

