Aprilia SR150 Race Edition to be launched today

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 09:27
Piaggio India, after the huge success of the new Aprilia SR 150 scooter, will launch a sportier version of the scooter, the SR150 Race Edition on Thursday.

It’s been just a few months since Aprilia launched its very first scooter in the Indian market, the SR 150. Aggressive styling, bigger tyres, disc brake, twin-split headlamps, connection to the racing brand and an affordable sticker price immediately made this scooter an attractive proposition.

With the sales gaining momentum, the company has come up with a race version for those expecting something more in terms of performance and dynamics.

The standard version of the SR 150 is priced at Rs 67,395 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the race version is expected to be priced around Rs 8,000 more.

The new scooter gets new Maze Grey body colour with a new race graphics. The bike gets new instrument dials, possibly a semi digital LCD unit. The wheels and rear damper are painted in red while the front brake caliper is finished in gold paint. The front has a slotted front disc rotor now which suggests that new bike will have more effective braking.

The 1500cc air-cooled engine might feature a different state of tune for better performance and features a new exhaust muffler.

With CarDekho.com Inputs

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 09:20
