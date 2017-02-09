Aprilia SR150 Race Edition to be launched today
Piaggio India, after the huge success of the new Aprilia SR 150 scooter, will launch a sportier version of the scooter, the SR150 Race Edition on Thursday.
It’s been just a few months since Aprilia launched its very first scooter in the Indian market, the SR 150. Aggressive styling, bigger tyres, disc brake, twin-split headlamps, connection to the racing brand and an affordable sticker price immediately made this scooter an attractive proposition.
With the sales gaining momentum, the company has come up with a race version for those expecting something more in terms of performance and dynamics.
The standard version of the SR 150 is priced at Rs 67,395 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the race version is expected to be priced around Rs 8,000 more.
The new scooter gets new Maze Grey body colour with a new race graphics. The bike gets new instrument dials, possibly a semi digital LCD unit. The wheels and rear damper are painted in red while the front brake caliper is finished in gold paint. The front has a slotted front disc rotor now which suggests that new bike will have more effective braking.
The 1500cc air-cooled engine might feature a different state of tune for better performance and features a new exhaust muffler.
With CarDekho.com Inputs
-
Note ban: Cash withdrawal limit to be Rs 50,000 a week from February 20, no cap from March 13
-
Bill introduced in US senate to cut legal immigration by half; to impact Indian Americans
-
You won't believe what Air India cabin crew members did in a London hotel!
-
HSBC, ICIJ list: I-T dept detects Rs 16,200 crore black money
-
RBI monetary policy review today; 0.25% rate cut expected
-
RBI expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday
-
War on corruption and black money not a political fight: PM Modi
-
ASUS announces availability of Zenfone 3S Max
-
Experts outlook and suggestion on the impact of credit policy | Part I
-
Experts outlook and suggestion on the impact of credit policy | Part III