Audi launches A3 Cabriolet priced at Rs 47.98 lakh

PTI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 12:50
New Delhi: German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Wednesday announced launched of its convertible Audi A3 Cabriolet priced at Rs 47.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model comes with a 1.4 litre petrol engine with on average fuel consumption of 19.2 km/lt. The hood can be raised or lowered even at speeds up to 50kmph, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Audi India Head Rahil Ansari said: "It is just the beginning of a very exciting line up of new and improved vehicles that we plan to unveil in 2017. The new Audi A3 Cabriolet perfectly truly reflects 'luxury without compromise'."

He said the Audi A3 Cabriolet was first showcased in India in 2014 and had received an overwhelming response from young and young-at-heart customers.

Among the new features, the A3 Cabriolet also has newly redesigned rear lights with a distinctive tail light configuration and dynamic turn signals are installed in the LED rear lights, it added.

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 12:50
