Auto Expo 2018: Hero Xtreme 200R showcased

Hero MotoCorp has today showcased the Hero Xtreme 200R at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The bike was officially unveiled at an event in Delhi, earlier last month. Bookings for the bike will begin by the end of this month while prices will be revealed next month. Deliveries of the Hero Xtreme 200R will start from April 2018. The Xtreme 200R will be positioned below the Hero Karizma R and will marks the company’s entry into the entry-level performance bike segment in India.

The Hero Xtreme 200R has been designed with the usual diamond type chassis, which should help in stiffening up the bike and aid handling. The design is familiar, with some flashy color tones to spice things up and give the bike a fresh look. There is bikini fairing and a fuel tank with some cuts and curves to give it a sporty look. The tail end has also been updated, and the overall design comes together, even if it seems a bit dated. You’ll find a single piece wide handlebar to control the bike and LED units powering the pilot lights and tail lights. Down below, an engine belly guard has been painted in the same colors as the body, and there is an all-matte black exhaust.

The Hero Xtreme 200R is powered by a 200cc engine that is a re-bored version of the existing 160cc engine. This single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-valve engine produces 18.2 BHP of maximum power 8500 RPM along with a peak torque of 17.1 Nm at 6000 RPM. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 5-speed transmission. The bike drops anchors with the help of disc brakes at the front as well as rear while it also gets single-channel ABS (Anti braking system) as an option.

The Hero Xtreme 200R comes shod with telescopic forks at the front while the rear gets an adjustable mono-shock. The Xtreme 200R gets 100/80 R17 and 120/80 R17 tyres at the front and rear that are shod on to 17-inch alloy wheels. Prices are expected to be in the range of INR 85,000 to INR 95,000 (ex-showroom). As far as competition is concerned, the Hero Xtreme 200R will take head on with rivals like Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Yamaha FZ25 and the TVS Apache RTR 200.

