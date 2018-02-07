Auto Expo 2018: Renault showcases 2 EVs, seeks policy, infra roadmap

Greater Noida: French auto major Renault on Wednesday showcased its electric concept cars TREZOR and ZOE e- Sport at the Auto Expo 2018 here and said it is awaiting a clear policy and roadmap on infrastructure for electric vehicles to take a long-term strategic decision.

The company also showcased its Formula One car R.S. 17, the first car put together from scratch by the Renault Sport Formula One Team, Renault India said.

Besides, the French auto maker also displayed its range of Kwid Super Hero Edition.

"We have seen a shift towards better design and technology and globally the shift is towards electric autonomous and connected cars," Renault India country CEO and MD Sumit Sawhney told reporters here.

The company is well poised, optimistic and excited about its journey in India which is an important part of its global strategy, he said.

"Now that a transformation to E cars is inevitable in India, we await a clear policy towards government support incentives and R&D along with a clear roadmap for necessary infrastructure to enable us to adequately prepare to take strategic long-term decisions," he added.

Stating that India will be the third largest automotive market in the world by 2021, he said the company is serious about EV market in India which will play a key role in developing competence and knowledge about advanced and affordable EVs, and for that they would leverage the technology centre in India.

A two-seater electric coupe, TREZOR is 4.7-metre long, 2.18-metre wide and 1.08-metre high.

On the other hand, The ZOE e-Sport Concept is a fully electric concept made from lightweight carbon fibre, which helps to ensure outstanding acceleration from standstill to 100kph in just 3.2 seconds.

The 14th edition of the biennial Auto Expo kicked off at the outskirts of National Capital today and will continue till February 14.